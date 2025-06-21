Aamir Khan is back with another one of his passion projects. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' stars 'Mr Perfectionist', Genelia D'Souza and differently abled kids in an unconventional project. The film's trailer had struck a chord with the audience and critics too have given their thumbs up to the film after its release. And when it comes to the footfall, the numbers haven't been bad either.

BO collection

The film is a spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par' that starred Darsheel Safary. Aamir's film opened to Rs 11.7 crore. As per a report in Sacnilk, Genelia Deshmukh starrer collected Rs 11.50 crore in India nett. However, despite a good opening, the film failed to beat the opening day number of Aamir Khan's last release – 'Laal Singh Chaddha', by a small margin.

Following Laal Singh Chaddha's fate?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had made Rs 11.70 crore on its opening day. The film had been called a commercial flop and critics weren't too impressed by the remake of 'Forrest Gump' either. Aamir had then revealed that it took him a long time to understand and come to terms with the film's fate.

Aamir on LSC's failure

"It's a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard, and it didn't do well. Two things happened: after a long time, my film didn't work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, If I'm okay?' I realized that I'm getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it," Aamir Khan once told ABP News.

"I remember telling Kiran once, I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels. Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I'm hurt that the film has not worked. I've taken time to absorb the grief," Aamir further added.