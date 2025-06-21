Aamir Khan is winning hearts with his latest release - 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Starring him, Genelia D'Souza and especially abled kids; the film is a spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'. The reviews are now in and critics seem to have given their nod of approval to the film. From calling it a "warm hug" to "emotional rollercoaster"; reviewers have given the film a major thumbs up.

What the audience says

Now, let's take a look at what social media has to say about it. "Loved the film! Hilarious comedy, touching story, and Aamir Khan shines as always! The Sitaare steal the show, sometimes even OUTSHINING Aamir Khan! Great to see @geneliad back! Overall, A MUST WATCH for everyone! #SitaareZameenPar," wrote a user.

"If you skip #SitaareZameenPar in theatres, next time don't complain that bollywood doesn't make good films," another user dropped a review.

"SHOCKING: That differently abled kids did better job than Aamir Khan. SZP is better than TZP. This movie is for educated mature audiences, not for action masala lovers. A MUST WATCH MOVIE," read a comment from an audience member.

"This film is more than just about "stars". 1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it. You can't judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan. It's emotional, powerful & truly special #SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! Must watch. That's it," another audience member tweeted.

"Aamir Khan is once again back with a different and new concept. Comedy, drama, emotiona and also gives a strong message. Aamir Khan's performance is amazing and special for child casting outstanding. @geneliad amazing work," read a comment.

"The film might be too slow for your comfort, but the emotions make up for it," another comment read. "Wonderful Film. A must watch film for everyone. This movie will make you a better human being," a vlogger opined.