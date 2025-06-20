Salman Khan was at his entertaining best at the premiere of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. Salman arrived with his heavy security for the premiere of Aamir Khan and Genelia's latest film. The two Khans indulged in a funny banter with the paps present. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and many other celebs also arrived for the premiere.

Salman-Aamir banter

"Isne story nahi bataayi na picture ki? Isne mere ko bulaya tha ye subject dekhne ke liye... main chala gaya mujhe bahut achi lagi picture... maine haan bhi keh di... mere ko phone aata hai ki, 'main kar raha hoon picture,"

Salman said. (He didn't tell you what went behind the movie, right? He had called me to see the subject. I went and loved the script. I said 'yes'. Then he called me to say that 'I am doing the film')

Salman further went on to say, "Maine itni tareef kari thi picture ki ki Aamir bola, 'main phaad dunga iss picture mein'... it's outstanding." (I praised the film so that that Aamir said that I will rock this film). Salman also poked fun at the paps and said that he wants to give the interview but they aren't interested and aren't listening to him.

Salman's jibe at Aamir's relationship

This comes barely a few days after Salman took a jibe at Aamir Khan's relationship with Gauri Spratt at the age of 60. When Kapil Sharma compared Salman's non-existent love life to Aamir finding love for the third time; Salman called Aamir a "perfectionist".

"Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. He is a perfectionist. Jab tak woh marriage ko ekdum perfect nahi kar lega..." and burst out laughing. (Aamir is something else. Until and unless he won't perfect his marriage...)