The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is going to be a laugh riot. Salman Khan will join the show as the first guest and pack a solid punch of entertainment. The latest promo of the episode shows the Dabangg Khan taking a dig at Aamir Khan's love life.

Aamir Khan is currently dating Gauri Spratt, whom he introduced to everyone on his 60th birthday recently.

On the show, Kapil joked about Aamir Khan's love life and compared it to Salman's. "Aamir bhai ne abhi fans ko introduce kiya apni girlfriend ke saath, woh ruk nahi rahe hain aur aap kar hi nahi rahe hain," quipped Kapil. (Aamir recently introduced his girlfriend to the world, he is not stopping and you are not starting)

Salman mocks Aamir

The question left everyone laughing loud. But, pat came Salman's response which left the audience in splits. Taking a dig at Aamir's tag of 'Mr Perfectionist', the 'Tiger 3' actor said, "He is a perfectionist." Not the one to let it go that easily, Khan further joked, "Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. He is a perfectionist. Jab tak woh marriage ko ekdum perfect nahi kar lega..."

How he kept it hidden

It was on his 60th birthday that Aamir introduced his girlfriend to the media and the world. What left everyone shocked was the fact that the two had been dating for over 18 months. When asked how he managed to keep it under wraps, Aamir said that the paps didn't hound him in Bengaluru.

"For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar," the actor said. Talking about how the evaded paparazzi in Mumbai, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor said that paps doesn't go after him much so he went unnoticed.