Genelia D'Souza is busy with the promotions of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' opposite Aamir Khan. From auditioning for the film thrice to almost being cast in Salman Khan's 'Ready,' the actress has been spilling quite some beans. Amid all the promotional chit-chat, Genelia also cleared the air on her "accidental marriage" with John Abraham on the sets of 'Force.'

Genelia—John's accidental marriage

Back in 2012, when Genelia was seen opposite John Abraham in 'Force,' there were rumours of the two having gotten married "accidentally." Reports had said that an actual priest was brought onto the sets who chanted real mantras. Not just that, many reports claimed that even the pheras and varmala were real.

Clearing the air

Ever since then, the rumor has been looming over the 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actress about this marriage. Now, the talented actress has set the record straight. "There was no truth to it. We didn't get married. These stories were spread by PR, and I think you should ask them why they did it," Genelia told Siddharth Kannan.

Auditioning thrice for Sitaare

A few days back, the 'Ved' actress had revealed that she had auditioned for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' thrice.

"When people got to know I'm doing Sitaare Zameen Par, everybody said, 'Oh my god! So lucky! You're doing an Aamir Khan film!' I said of course, that's Aamir sir's greatness—that he saw something in me. Of course, he made me audition. But you could also do that, right? You could also offer me a role," she told Filmymantra.

Genelia also blamed the perception of people in the industry for not casting married actresses. "You go by norms. Maybe you think I'm married, so I don't need this character. I just feel filmmaking has changed, and so should our mentality," she concluded.

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences. The film was released on June 20, 2025.