Sudha Murthy got a chance to watch Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and is bowled over by the film. The philanthropist and author watched the film at a special screening a few days before its theatrical release. Murthy hailed Aamir Khan's film for the sensitivity with which the film deals with a societal issue.

Sudha Murthy impressed

Sudha Murthy said that the film is an eye-opener on how to care for children with special needs. In a video shared by Aamir Khan's Production house, Murthy said, "Watched 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. It's Aamir Khan Production, and Aamir Khan has acted in it. It's an eye-opener, I feel, because many people don't understand such children. What's normal is in itself a big philosophical question."

Sudha stressed on how the film shows children and portrays how pure hearted they are. She added that the film can bring in changes and teach people on how to be around kids with intellectual disability or special needs.

Dealed with sensitively

"But his film is very beautiful, where you understand that they are very sensitive and pure-hearted. They always smile because they are so simple in their approach to life. When someone achieves what you have not achieved, you still enjoy it when someone is enjoying it (sic)," Sudha further added.

"These are very great and philosophical lessons that you learn from these people, and the film includes them. This movie can bring a lot of changes, actually, and it can also make people sensitive on the issue of intellectual disability, and one should not look down upon them," she concluded.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The film also marks the debut of 10 specially-abled artists. Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar are the star cast of the film.