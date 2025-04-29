Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is known for speaking her mind in interviews and on social media. The star kid has never tried to hide her mental health struggles from anyone. And in a recent interview, she also spoke about feeling 'useless' for not earning even after reaching the age of 26-27. Ira added that despite her parents having spent so much on her, she hasn't been able to earn anything.

Not earning

"Main 26-27 saal ki hoon, mere maa baap ne mere upar bahut paise kharch kiye hain, aur main duniya mein bekar insaan hoon, main kuch nahi kar rahi hoon. (I am 26-27 years old. My parents have spent a lot of money on me. I feel like a useless person in this world. I am not doing anything)," she said in an interview.

However, Aamir was quick to correct her and reminded her of how she was running the Agastu Foundation, which is a mental health NGO. Aamir interrupted her and said that whether she is earning or not is not important to him. He also said that the fact that she is going out there and helping people is what makes Aamir Khan proud of her.

Focus on helping

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor further said that since her parents are well-off, she should not spend her energy in trying to earn money. Instead, she should focus on the NGO which is helping people.

"Fortunately, your parents are well-off. So instead of spending your energy on earning money, it's better that you focus it on Agatsu. People are benefiting from it. She can afford to do that. So I told her, 'I'm here to support you. Why are you worried?' Because if I told her to earn money, she'd take up a job. And then Agatsu would shut down," he added.