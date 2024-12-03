Ira Khan is often at the receiving end of a lot of trolling due to her sartorial choices. Aamir Khan's daughter seldom gets to impress the fashion police and majorly gets thumbs down for her outfits at events. One such incident was when she posed with Nick Jonas at the launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Ira's pic with Nick Jonas

Ira was trolled mercilessly for showing up in "casuals" at such a "formal party". However, in a latest interview, the star kid has blamed her father Aamir Khan for it. Ira has said that Aamir never conveys to her about the dress code or how big the event is. "I had no idea that Nick Jonas was going to be there. My father doesn't communicate well when it comes to event invites. He just calls and says, 'Hey, we have to go for this. Come.' He doesn't tell me about the dress code," she told Pinkvilla.

Ira blames Aamir for getting trolled

"He doesn't tell you any of these things so I show up in the best dress I can take. Then I get trolled on Instagram for not dressing appropriately. I had no idea that we were going for such a fancy event. I didn't know what we were going for. I reached there and I was like, 'Oh my God!'" she further added.

Ira said that she walked upto Nick Jonas at the party and asked for a picture with him. She recalled telling him how she and her friend were all set to marry Nick when they were five and thus she had to get a picture clicked with him for the sake of their childhood memories.

"I went up to him and said, 'Hey, I don't do this. I don't go up to people and ask for a photo because I know how irritating it is, but literally my best friend was supposed to marry you so I have to take this photo for the five-year-old us'," she mentioned.