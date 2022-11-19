Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Saturday, November 19. The engagement ceremony was attended by Ira's father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan and grandmother Zeenat Hussain.

The pictures from the engagement ceremony went viral going on social media. In the pictures, Ira Khan can be seen wearing a gorgeous red gown, while her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare can be seen in a black suit. While, everyone was seen happy with the engagement, it seems this inter-religion ceremony did not go down well with the Islamists and they ended up trolling Aamir Khan for allowing his 'Muslim daughter' to be engaged with a 'Hindu man.'

While, an Islamist claimed in Urdu that the inter-faith engagement between the Bollywood actor's daughter and her Hindu partner was the consequence of his adulterous behaviour, another one commented that Aamir Khan forgot all the rules of the Islamic Faith after acting in the movie 'Ghajini' where the protagonist was shown to have short-term memory loss. Apart from cursing the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor, one Islamist even targeted the newly-engaged couple as 'Sanghi jihad.' Some claimed that it was a case of 'love jihad' and 'reverse love jihad.'

However, this is not the first time in Bollywood when a Muslim girl has been in a relationship with a Hindu girl and has decided to get engaged or married. Let's have a look at a few Bollywood Muslim actresses who married Hindu actors.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan married actor Kunal Khemu in 2015. The duo dated a few years before deciding to tie the knot. Kunal Khemu belongs to a Kashmiri Pandit family.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Qadri

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty got married to his lady love Mana Qadri, who is a Muslim. The 'Hera Phiri' actormet Mana Qadri when she was just 17. After a 9-year-long relationship, the couple got married in 1991.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were reportedly childhood sweethearts and they decided to get married in December 2000. However, in 2014, the couple decided to part ways and got divorced. However, the couple continues to co-parent their two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan together.

Manoj Bajpai and Shabana Raza

Popular actor Manoj Bajpai tied the knot with Shabana Raza, whose screen name was Neha in 2006. The couple met a short while after her first movie 'Kareeb' was released in 1998. The duo also has a daughter.

Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi

Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab married actor Aditya Pancholi in the year 1986. The star couple also has two children, Sana and Suraj.

Madhubala and Kishore Kumar

Yesteryear actress Madhubala married popular singer Kishore Kumar in 1960. Madhubala's real name was Mumtaz Jha Begum. The couple were married till 1969, until her death.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis

Actress Nargis had tied the knot with actor Sunil Dutt. It is said that the actress was quite impressed with Dutt's bravery as he saved her life during the shooting of 'Mother India', when the fire broke out on the sets. After marrying Sunil Dutt, she converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Nirmala Dutt.