Aamir Khan has fallen prey to AI doctoring once again. A few months after a fake video of him endorsing a political party had gone viral, the actor is now seen gearing up for Guru Nanak biopic. A teaser of Aamir Khan dressed as Guru Nanak took over social media. The teaser came from a YouTube channel with no affiliation to any production house.

Fake teaser grabs attention

Needless to mention, the teaser soon grabbed attention and even raised eyebrows. Many on social media were quick to slam the actor for playing the role of a Sikh guru despite being a Muslim. Some even called it a move to incite the Sikh community. The teaser also showed Kareena in the lead role opposite Aamir. As the buzz around the biopic gained momentum, Aamir's team was quick to state out facts.

Not just social media users, senior minister from Punjab also urged Aamir Khan to clear out the air. He also called this a move to spread hatred and prevent harmony. Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Senior Spokesperson of BJP Punjab, also addressed the incident and said, "Strongly condemn the fake poster & teaser showing Amir Khan portraying Guru Nanak Dev Ji! This is a deliberate, disgusting attack on Sikh religious sentiments and a clear attempt to provoke the Sikh community."

He further said, "The fake channel is misusing @TSeries name to spread hatred, defame Sikhism and create conflict. This is a serious conspiracy to disturb communal harmony." He continued, "@AKPPL_Official — your face is being MISUSED to hurt Sikh sentiments. You must publicly condemn this! Sikhism strictly forbids any portrayal of our Gurus. We will not allow anyone to insult our faith, directly or indirectly."

Aamir's team issues statement

Aamir's team has denied the actor taking on any such project. The note called the teaser doctored and fake. The team also urged everyone not to fall for fake news. "The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI-generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news," the note read.

This comes barely a few months after another video of Aamir Khan endorsing a policial party had gained momentum. The video, that was already several years old, was reimposed with a doctor audio of Aamir Khan praising a political party.

When another AI generated video went viral

The 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor's team was quick to quash the fake video back then too. "We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," Aamir's spokesperson had said.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," the statement further read.

Aamir Khan had even filed a FIR against the fake video with the Mumbai police back then.