Aamir Khan is known for not hiding his emotions. Be it a film screening or an event, Aamir never hesitates in expressing his true feelings. Even when he gets overwhelmed with something, he makes no bones in suppressing it. And something similar happened recently when he heard the news of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Aamir Khan shaken

Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' was supposed to go for the screening of his hit film - 'Andaz Apna Apna'. But, upon hearing the news, Khan skipped the event. Aamir said that the incident took a toll on him and he was in no state to go to the screening. He added that he will see it sometime later.

"I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week," Aamir told Bollywood Hungama.

Aamir's cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' has re-released in theatres owing to the massive success. The makers hosted a special screening of the film which Aamir Khan skipped.

When Andaz Apna Apna flopped

"Raj Santoshi and I were the only two people who believed in the film. We loved it. So, when it didn't work, we were both sad. And then it goes on to become my biggest success on home entertainment!!! Both Raj and I were finally redeemed," the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor had said in an interview.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.