Aamir Khan seems totally smitten by girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. From business meetings, film screenings, family events to public appearances; Aamir just doesn't seem to let go of his ladylove. 'Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood' recently attended Macau International Comedy Festival in China and made sure Gauri was by his throughout the event.

Aamir - Gauri madly-in-love

Aamir and Gauri, both dressed in traditional attires, looked madly-in-love. The duo attended the event holding hands and the chemistry between them was palpable. While the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor wore a black kurta pajama and paired it up with an embroidered shawl, Gauri stunned in an embroidered saree.

The duo met Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li and Aamir made sure he introduced everyone to his ladylove. It was on the occasion of his 60th birthday, that Aamir made his relationship public. Aamir and Gauri had known each other for over 25 years but it was in the last two years that the duo reconnected and fell-in-love.

Aamir introduced Gauri

"I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding... She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," he said at the press meet.

Aamir's marital life

Aamir and Gauri have not only fallen-in-love but are even living together for a year now. Aamir was married to Kiran Rao before this. The two also have a child, Azaad, who is in school. Aamir also has two children from his first wife and his longest marriage with Reena Dutta. The two were married for almost three decades before calling it quits. The couple has two grown up children – Ira Khan who is now married and Junaid Khan, who is trying to find his feat in the industry.