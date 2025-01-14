Aamir Khan turned up in style at Loveyapa trailer launch to cheer for his son, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. From remembering Sridevi, praising Khushi Kapoor to revealing his romantic side; the superstar had a no holds barred conversation with the media at the event. Aamir also opened up on how much importance does love and romance hold in his life by giving reference of his two previous marriages.

Being a romantic

"Actually, main bohot romantic aadmi hoon, maa kasam, bohot romantic hoon. Bhot funny lagta hai yeh bolte huye par aap meri dono biwiyon se puch sakte hai (I'm very romantic, it may sound funny to you, but ask both my wives)," he said at the trailer launch event. The Laal Singh Chadha actor further went on to emphasize, "I am a believer of true love."

At the trailer launch event when Khushi Kapoor was asked a question on Sridevi, the young actress could be seen getting teary-eyed. She refused to answer the question and added that she was getting too emotional to be able to respond. Aamir Khan then took over the mic and said how he always wanted to work with the legendary actress but never got the chance.

Aamir remembers Sridevi

"I have always only spoken about Sridevi, and it was my dream that one day I would get to work with Sri, which I unfortunately didn't. It's Khushi's film, and it is a very important moment for me. When I watched the film (which I have already seen), it felt like I was watching Sridevi again. That is what I have felt," Aamir said at the launch event.

"I pray for you, and wherever Sri is, I am sure she is looking at you with a lot of pride, joy, and happiness in her heart. I remember her today with a lot of fondness, and it would've been so nice if she were here today," the Dhoom 3 actor further said.