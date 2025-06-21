Amid the rave reviews of Aamir Khan's latest release – 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a section on social media has asked for the film to be boycotted. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' released on June 20 to positive reviews. However, a section on social media was quick to cut short the happiness of the makers by starting 'Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par' trend on X.

Why the trend?

A purported statement of Aamir Khan, entirely untrue, has been going doing the rounds for last few years. It quotes Aamir saying that one shouldn't waste milk on offering it to Lord Shiva and instead, one should feed the poor.

The false statement has come back to haunt Aamir again as now a section of social media users has asked everyone to not buy Aamir's tickets and boycott the film. They have urged people to instead give money to the poor.

Boycott trend

While Aamir never made the statement, it was in one of the scenes of PK, where it was implied that the hunger of poor children should be satisfied first. Aamir is also being slammed for not allegedly not tweeting or showing support to India in times of need. "#BoycottSitaareZameenPar & bring this "sitara" zameen par because that is where he belongs. His eyes were too busy on Rafah to see pahalgam," one user claimed.

"As A Hindu of Hindustan! I Boycott this AndhNamazi Movie!!" another post read. "Every proud Indian should #BoycottSitaareZameenPar because it is a product of anti India gutter called #AamirKhan," one more of the comments read.