Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has been making quite some buzz even before its release. The film marks Aamir Khan's comeback after a gap of several years. The trailer of the film has already piqued everyone's interest, and OTT giants have rushed to Aamir to lock in the OTT release of the film. However, Aamir is in no rush.

Declines Rs 120 crore offer

As per reports, Aamir Khan wants the film to run in theatres for a longer period and bring back the previous movie-going experience for the audience. He doesn't want to take the OTT route for the film right after its release and might wait for up to two months before it lands on any streaming platform. Amid all this, Amazon Prime had reportedly offered a whopping Rs 120 crore to Khan for releasing the film on its platform.

Why no OTT?

However, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist firmly denied it. "The idea is to make people choose the big screen experience again by not giving them the home-viewing option so soon," Komal Nahta revealed. Not just Amazon, even Netflix wanted to bring 'Sitaare Zameen Par' onboard, but Aamir rejected the idea with a firm belief in delayed streaming.

What's even more surprising is that Aamir might release the film on Youtube. Yes, you read that right. Aamir might release the film on YouTube on a pay-per-view basis. This will give him full control on the pricing, release, and more.

Sudha Murthy reviews Sitaare Zameen Par

"Watched 'Sitaare Zameen Par.' It's Aamir Khan Production, and Aamir Khan has acted in it. It's an eye-opener, I feel, because many people don't understand such children. What's normal is in itself a big philosophical question. But his film is very beautiful, where you understand that they are very sensitive and pure-hearted," Sudha Murthy, who watched the special screening of the film had said.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is slated for theatrical release on June 20.