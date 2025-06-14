Aamir Khan has been tickling our funny bones with his series of Dream 11 ads. The fantasy sports app has roped in Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. From Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma to many more A-listers; Aamir has paired up to create hilarious ads. On being asked about endorsing a fantasy app, Aamir was clear to say that it should be banned if it is illegal, if not, he should be able to endorse it.

Talking about taking on brands to endorse, Aamir said that he always makes sure that the product is not making false promises when he comes onboard. He added that he also has his principle of not talking about the cost of the product but he broke his own rule for Coke's Rs 5 ads.

Breaking his own rule

"I always check that the product is delivering what they have promised." He said, "Sometimes, I break my own principle. For example, I never announce the price of the product that I am endorsing because I am not a salesman. I am a brand ambassador. I can talk about your brand but not about its price... Once, I broke that rule and spoke about price as well. This was during 'Chota Coke' for Rs 5. Because I really liked its story. It was so creative that I compromised," he told Zoom.

Aamir on Dream 11 ads

Aamir further added that many people asked him about being a part of Dream 11 ads and he said that he should be able to do it if it is legal. Mr Perfectionist also called it quite hilarious and creative.

"I have refused alcohol and tobacco. Recently, I did Dream 11, so people asked me that you are doing Dream 11, you refused alcohol, tobacco. But the script for Dream 11 was so good. I couldn't say no to it. I laughed so much after I read that ad. I was certain that I wanted to do it. As for the product, if it is illegal, then ban it, then we won't make any ads on it. And if it's legal, then let me do it too," Aamir concluded.