Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' received to majorly positive reviews on social media. While the audience felt that the movie couldn't play with emotions as well as 'Life In a Metro' did, but, the footfall turned out to be pretty decent. The film opened to just Rs 3.35 crore on its opening day but positive word-of-mouth made it jump to Rs 6 crore on its second day.

The film comes with an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Now, let's take a look at who took home the highest paycheque.

Konkona Sen Sharma: The prolific actress, who was an integral part of 'Life In A Metro' too, has reportedly charged somewhere between Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore for the film. Her role in 'Metro In Dino' has been widely praised.

Fatima Sana Shaikh: 'Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is paired opposite Ali Fazal in the film, has reportedly charged somewhere close to Rs 1 crore for the film.

Pankaj Tripathi: The 'Criminal Justice' actor has been paired opposite Konkona Sen Sharma in the film. Tripathi reportedly charged somewhere between Rs 3-4 crore for the film.

Anupam Kher: One of the most heart-touching stories in 'Metro In Dino' is said to be between Anupam and Neena Gupta. As per reports, Kher took home somewhere around Rs 3 - 4 crore for the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur: The handsome hunk reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for the film. This makes him the highest paid actor on the project.

Sara Ali Khan: The Pataudi girl reportedly charged somewhere around Rs 3 crore for the part. She plays Aditya's love interest in the film and in terms of popularity; remains the most popular celeb among the star cast.