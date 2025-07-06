Anurag Basu's much awaited 'Metro In Dino' has finally landed in theatres. The multi-starrer with celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and more; seems to have received positive reviews majorly. Even though the film fails to compete with 'Life In a Metro', it does have that factor of nostalgia.

Social media reviews

"Charming yes, relatable yes, music brilliant, story good, length very longs. The rhyming parts weren't needed. Missed Irrfan's acting and KK in the songs. Not Anurag Basu's best but still good," a social media user wrote.

"Has its flaws but storytelling is genuine," another social media user commented.

"It's a bit weird at first and then it dives into love, commitment, forgiveness, romance that's relevant to these times," read a review. "Metro In Dino is so basic, screenplay, editing is good but too much musical," one more of the review read.

"One of the finest story telling. It represents the present-day marriage, love, relationship, divorce, break-up, cheating. It's an accumulation of confused couple's stories. Outstanding musical story telling with brilliant performance," wrote a user.

"Metro In Dino isn't just a movie, it's a rollercoaster of urban emotions & modern love stories," another user wrote.

Box office update

As per Sacnilk, the Anurag Basu film made a decent collection of Rs 3.35 crore on its opening day. But, managed to jump with a collection of around Rs 6 crore on its second day.

The film opened to much lower numbers than Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The superstar's film opened to a massive Rs 11.7 crore on its opening day. Even Kajol's horror flick 'Maa' reportedly made Rs 4.5 crore on its day 1.