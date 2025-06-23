Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film - 'Metro... In Dino'. Sara was attending a promotional event along with Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen and Anurag Basu; when she teased the paps present with her impromptu shayari. Sara took to social media to share the clip.

Sara's post

"One more day of promotion! By the end it's only commotion...But long time no shayari...Maza aya impromptu without tayari...Goodnight from Sara the shayar...Say you loved my poem even if it makes you a liar," the young Pataudi wrote while sharing the clip of her shayari. Let's take a look at what was her shayari.

What was the shayari?

"Ankho main dikhta hain shaq, phir tum bologe what the duck, what the duck. Shayari karna hain mera haq, mera haq mera haq. Is shayari ko ap rakh, ap rakh, ap rakh. I don't thak, I don't thak, I don't thak. I go buk, I go buk, I go buk. This was your luck, this was your luck, this was your luck."

While the rest of the cast smiled and laughed, social media wasn't that amused. Many called Sara "cringe" for her shayari and many felt she was trying to overshadow her co-stars. "Damn you really need to stop this and grow up," wrote a user.

"Sara's poetry is bad... her movies are sad... her acting is worse... but her poetry is a curse," another user commented.

"Ali Fazal dying due to embarrassment," a social media user wrote.

"Aditya wasting his time with this girl," another social media user opined.

"Absolutely embarrassing. She doesn't even realize it," one more social media user commented.

"She sounds so manly", "What shit is that ????" and "cringe humour" were some more of the comments on the video.

'Metro In Dino' star Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Neena Gupta. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu. The film is set for July 4 release.