As the country grapples with the shock of the terror attack that happened in Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives, several netizens are taking to social media to share a note of grief and pray for the lives lost. Amidst these devastating times, many celebrities have taken to social media to express their concern over the situation and send condolences to those affected. Sara Ali Khan, too, shared her Instagram story about what she thought about the whole incident that had taken place and prayed for peace and justice.

Sara is extremely active on social media; she keeps her fans and followers updated about her life in the form of pictures and reels. After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the actress shared a throwback picture from the serene, picturesque location and spoke about her concerns. She was seen wearing red and maroon coloured track pants along with a dark red windcheater and black sneakers.

She wrote, "Heartbroken, shocked, and horrified at this barbaric brutality. Our heaven on earth- a place that felt so serene, peaceful, and beautiful. Praying for peace and justice."

A discourse was soon started about her post on Reddit, and netizens were upset about how she was trying to hog attention. Reddit users called her out for sharing a picture of herself in these trying and difficult times to show her concern.

The screenshot of her story was posted on the site with the caption "Are nepo babies really this dumb or they are acting it out?" and a sub-caption was posted, which said "Sara Ali Khan just posted this on her insta. Offering condolences while posting a pic of herself posing in that region. This is so tone-deaf, why don't their PR managers point it out? I mean what was she even thinking? Let me quickly post something so I don't get cancelled but wait, I want people to see me posing as well. This is blatantly dumb and absurd."

A Reddit user commented on the post saying, "Sara middle class Ali Khan, no one is interested to see your throwback vacation pics in this time of grief. If you can't understand the gravity of the grim situation better to stay quiet" while another wrote, "It's tone deaf and lack of awareness. Posting a picture of yourself from the same place where that heinous act was committed under the garb of empathy is nothing but borderline narcissistic behaviour."

Netizens also commented things like, "It is tone deaf to put a picture of your vacation in the valley. One can share their thoughts and opinions without feeling the need to shove their picture in every goddamn story. Comes across as insensitive and dumb." Another Reddit user pointed out, "So far I have seen only two types of posts from celebrities, some are like "oh, Kashmir is soo divine, so enchanting, it didn't deserve this blood stain ", others are either reminiscing their past Kashmir trips or low-key mourning their plans to visit Kashmir in the near future or both.. not a single one seems to be genuinely mourning the innocent lives lost in this attack and their families."

Not only Sara, but several popular social media influencers, too, have been called out for posting old vacation pictures or videos of themselves from Pahalgam.