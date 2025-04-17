Sara Ali Khan was a vision as she attended an awards show last night. Draped in an off-shoulder black dress, Sara flaunted her curves. The intricate lace detailing gave the Pataudi girl a demure vibe. Sara posed for the paparazzi and dazzled them with her infectious smile. As pictures and videos of the actress surfaced, netizens couldn't overlook how nervous she appeared.

In a video doing the rounds, Sara can be seen opening and closing her lips every now and then. As she posed for the shutterbugs, one could see her lips twitching and mouth shivering. Social media was quick to comment.

Social media reactions

"She is not comfortable," wrote a user.

"Why was her lip twitching so much she looks so uncomfortable," another user commented.

"She has social anxiety n body dysmorphia," a social media user said.

"She is very nervous look how her face and lips are shaking," another user opined.

"Who all noticed her lips shivering," read a comment.

"Lipstick on her teeth," another comment read.

"They are also normal people have lipstick on their teeth like us," was one more of the comments on the video. "Did anyone notice lipstick on her front two teeths?", "Makeup shop on her face" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.

Sharmila on Sara's films

Sara Ali Khan has not had a hit film in a while. With strings of average performances in films like – Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sky Force, and Love Aaj Kal 2; the diva is yearning for a big hit. Amid all this, Sharmila Tagore recently spoke about her granddaughter.

Sharmila said that Sara is yet to reach her milestone and added that she is very hardworking. "Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She'll also achieve that," she told a magazine.