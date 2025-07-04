Sara Ali Khan got trolled for her 'yellow teeth' at the premiere of 'Metro In Dino'. Sara Ali Khan has been paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's film. All eyes were on the diva as she dazzled us with her bright smile at the event. While we were bowled over by the Pataudi girl's radiance; a section on social media was quick to notice something we didn't – yellow teeth!

Comments

Comments started dropping in and soon it was Sara's teeth that grabbed all the limelight. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

"Why her teeth is yellow," asked a user.

"She need to go for teeth whitening," another user commented.

"Yellowish teeeeeth is it," a social media user wrote.

"Yellow teeth no, yellow stone yes," another social media user took a dig.

"Doesn't she brush?" asked a fan.

"Daant peele hain," another one opined.

"Yellow teeth," one more of the comments read.

Sara and dating apps

From Kartik Aaryan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and many more celebs arrived for the premiere of the multi-starrer. For Sara Ali Khan, who has had a few box office duds back-to-back, 'Metro...In Dino' might come as a saviour. During the promotions, Sara spoke about never being on a dating app.

"I've never used a dating app. Some people use it and it's fine but I feel that mil kar hi pata chalta hai. In a world where everything has become so digital, if meeting a partner also becomes digital, it won't be fun for me," she said in an interview with a website.

"I also don't believe in the guy always paying the bill. I believe in splitting it. Also, if they ask me about my whereabouts very frequently, I'm okay with it as long as they're not tracking me through GPS or asks me to prove where I am," she added.