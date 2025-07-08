Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is all set to land on our OTT platforms. Fatima, who is basking in the success of her latest release – 'Metro In Dino' – will be seen in a totally different avatar in the film. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film deals with the love story of a Sanskrit professor played by Madhavan and a French teacher, played by Shaikh.

Cast and Crew

The film revolves around the arranged marriage of Srirenu (Madhavan) and Madhu (Fatima). The plot revolves around the budding love story between the two and how their different backgrounds come in between their relationship. Apart from Fatima and Madhavan, the film also stars Sachin Kavetham, Manish Chaudhari and more.

The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Jehan Handa and Radhika Anand have written the film.

Plot

"Modern relationships require a fair bit of unlearning. We knew we had to address that in our storytelling. In a dialogue in the trailer, Madhavan's character almost apologetically asks her to dial down her personality. He is a soft guy who has been conditioned," Jehan Handa had said.

"I'm playing a 40-year-old man who falls in love for the first time. When a man falls in love for the first time, he behaves like a teenager. We are learning to express love in new ways in this modern age," Madhavan had said in an interview talking about the film.

When and where to watch

Aap Jaisa Koi has been in everyone's watchlist ever since it was announced. And now the date of its release is finally here. The love story will land on Netflix on July 11.