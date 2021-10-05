Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir government was removed from his assignment on Tuesday.

An order issued by the J&K general administration department said, "Pursuant to communication received from the union ministry of home affairs government of India, Baseer Ahmad Khan, is hereby relieved from the post of the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect."

The reason for his sudden removal wasn't mentioned.

Baseer Ahmed Khan is an IAS officer of 2000 batch. He was previously posted as the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and was then appointed as the fourth advisor to J&K LG GC Murmu in March 2020 and continued to serve his successor Manoj Sinha.

(With inputs from IANS)