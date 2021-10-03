The recovery of a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by Pakistan in the Tawi Island belt of Jammu on early Sunday morning is a result of the training given to the border dwellers regarding drone activities in their respective areas.
After witnessing repeated infiltration by Pakistan drones in different areas, the Jammu-based Border Security Force (BSF) has started training civilians living near the border to sound a timely alert about drone activities.
The idea behind training border residents about drone techniques is to make them aware so that whenever they see any such activity in their area, they can easily identify the flying object and the same can further be brought to the notice of the security forces.
Quoting some BSF officials reports said that in view of the potential danger from drones, the border guards have decided to train people living in the border areas aware of drone technology.
According to reports, the border guards were trying to make border dwellers alert and aware of drones so that they shall inform the security agencies and also handle the object if it dropped in their fields to prevent any untoward incident.
Alert border dwellers spot a flying object hovering over Tawi Island
After a lull of one and half months, Pakistani drones have once again dropped arms in the areas adjoining the International Border.
Reports said that villagers spotted a flying object during midnight in Alora Mandal village of Sohanjan, situated on Tawi Island.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said, "The incident happened around midnight. Police have recovered one AK-47 assault rifle, three AK magazines, 30 AK rounds, and a telescopic sight". The consignment, wrapped in yellow-colored polythene, was tied with a nylon rope.
"A villager heard the sound of the flying object and saw it dropping something. He informed the police,", eyewitnesses said. The aerial distance of the place, where arms were dropped, is around six to seven kilometres from the International Border.
Police intensify the campaign to single-out OGWs
Sources said that police have intensified campaigns to identify Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for whom these arms were dropped by Pakistani drones. OGWs are sympathizers of terrorism who help terror activities.
The vast area known as Tawi Island situated by the side of the fourth on the river is encroached by people during the last ten years. As many unknown people have taken shelter on the encroached land, there is a possibility that OGWs are hiding in this vast area.
The area is already under observation after a drone attack on Jammu Air Force Station
Notable the Tawi Island area is already under surveillance after the first-ever drone attack on the highly fortified Satwari Air Force station on June 27.
The initial investigation has established the role of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit in the Satwari airport attack. It was the first-ever offensive use of drones to target an Indian military installation.
As the vast Tawi Island belt is situated near the Satwari Air Force station a massive search operation was launched in this belt after the June 27 drone attack. Intelligence agencies are keeping a strict vigil in this area.
- On August 23, a drone was spotted near the IB in the Arnia sector prompting BSF jawans to open fire at it.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police on July 24 claimed it shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five kg IED in the Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.
- The June 27 attack on the air force station was the first such instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case.
- Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh said the drones come from across the border. Over 360 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.