Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan, IAS officer has been appointed as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu.

A letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Chief Secretary UT of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat said, "The undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the competent authority in this Ministry to the appointment of Baseer Ahmad Khan, IAS (JK-2000), as Advisor to Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for effective discharge of his functions as Lt. Governor during the period of the notification dated October 31, 2019, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

The letter added that the appointment will be effective from the date from which he assumes charge. "The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is requested to issue necessary orders with regard to the terms and conditions of his appointment under intimation to this Ministry," it further read.

Baseer Ahmad Khan was given an extension of service for a period of one year last year beyond June 30, 2019, the date of his superannuation, on the state government's request.