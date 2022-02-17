It was an emotional moment as Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium. His family looked devastated and no one present could hold back their tears. Bappi Lahiri passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea at the age of 69 in Mumbai. His son, Bappa, came back from the US today to perform his last rites.

Celebs pay their last respects

Alka Yagnik, Shakti Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly and Ila Arun arrived at the crematorium. Shaan, Sophie Choudry, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kajol, Tanuja and many other celebs visited the grieving family and paid their last respects. The legendary singer's mortal remains were carried in a truck decorated with flowers and a big montage of Bappi da.

Tributes pour in

"India has lost another icon. Your contribution to the Indian music industry and Cinema has been incomparable. I was fortunate to have worked with you during Ghayal & the legacy that you've created will forever live on. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti #Bappilahiri," Sunny Deol wrote on social media.

"I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that's what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you'd so endearingly call me)," Vidya Balan said. "He was a friend. He was always kind to Shekhar and me and we shared a mutual respect and admiration. I can't believe he isn't with us anymore. First my father, then Lataji, then BappiDa. 2022 is really hitting hard," Vishal Dadlani said.