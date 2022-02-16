Bappi Lahiri is no more. The legendary singer and music composer passed away at the age of 69 at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He was in and out of the hospital in the last one month but after being discharged his health suddenly deteriorated. From political big wigs to the who's who of the entire entertainment industry paid their last respects to the veteran singer.

Social media was inundated with condolence messages. Several celebs also reached Bappi Lahiri's residence to pay their last respects. Kajol looked emotional as she visited his residence with mother Tanuja. Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Rakesh Roshan, Sophie Choudry, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Amrita Singh and many other celebs reached his house for his last visual.

Reena Lahiri's picture breaking hearts

A picture of heartbroken Reena Lahiri has also gone viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Condolences pour in

"Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans," wrote President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions. We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award "Bangabibhushan" and will continue to remember the genius. My sincere condolences," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.