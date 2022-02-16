Bappi Lahiri is no more. It is a sad day for the country as we have lost another gem. The legendary singer and ace composer breathed his last at the age of 69. He passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He was in and out of the hospital in the last one month but after being discharged his health suddenly deteriorated.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Bappi Da as he was popularly known as the man who brought disco to India. His songs in Bollywood had a totally different tune to it. With popular disco songs like - Tamma Tamma Loge, I Am A Disco Dancer, De De Pyar De, Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba and many more; Bappi Da reinvented the Indian music industry.

Obstructive sleep apnea

A PTI report has stated that Lahiri passed away due to OSA. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the tissues in throat, nose, tongue muscles suddenly become soft and relaxed. The airway gets extremely narrowed and even closes down completely in some cases, thus cutting off air.