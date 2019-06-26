We already have a living example of being a 'gold man' in the form of Bollywood musician and singer Bappi Lahiri. However, recently a common man also joins the bandwagon and gathered huge amount of attention for himself.

Prashant Laxman Sapkal hails from a middle class family but that does not stop him from dreaming and achieving his big dreams in life. Prashant is obsessed with gold. Right from his childhood days, gold attracted him and he always want to wear it on his body.

Currently, he runs a business alongside a social welfare group called NSS for poor people. His dream is to stand by people who in spite of being poor economically never step back from achieving their goals.

Post his graduation, Prashant started his business of construction and finance. The latest 'gold man' of India wears approximate 5 kgs of gold on a daily basis in his entire anatomy. According to him, he started NSS group so that he will be able to help the poor people around him.

And the story does not end here, his NSS crew will open opportunities for poor people not only to get help but also take part in it and get employed. When he was asked about wearing gold, he said "Gold has always been my favourite, from my childhood days to present, I am fascinated with the idea of wearing gold". From 2018, he started to wear huge loads of gold. Currently, he is enjoying the attention he gets from the people wherever he goes. Be it a function, invitation party, marriage venue, etc. people come and take selfies with him.