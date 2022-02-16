Bappi Lahiri (69) the singer-composer who popularised disco music in India during the 1980s and 1990s, died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was suffering from several health concerns. Fans are lamenting the passing of an era and a figure who gave them memories that last a lifetime in the sparkling disco light. The greatest approach to remembering the composer is to look at his incredible oeuvre.

Here is a compilation of some of the late Disco King's most famous songs that you should listen to.

Disco dancer: Jimmy Jimmy

One of the super hit songs from the Disco Dancer that will make you dance. Despite the evident dancing beats, this song is well-integrated into Mithun Chakraborty's film's story. It became a trendsetter in Bollywood.

Jimmy Jimmy is highly popular throughout the world, especially in far-flung nations like Russia.

Dirty Picture: Ooh Lala Ooh lala

While Bappi Lahiri did not make the song, he and Shreya Ghosal made it memorable with their distinctive voices and styles. The song, which features Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah, is a throwback to the 1980s.

Sharaabi: De De Pyar De

This song from Amitabh Bachchan's film Sharaabi made Bappi Da a household name and is a wedding favorite. Kishore Kumar sang the song. De De Pyar De is the stuff that no one ever forgets the music. This song is both a proclamation of love and a celebration of romance.

Thanedaar: Tamma Tamma

What about a combination of Madhuri Dixit and Bappi Lahiri?? Heaven isn't!!! Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar in the 1990s is proof. Another tune that was "inspired" by two songs by Guinean musician Mory Kante. Soon after, Hum was released, including Jumma Chumma on the soundtrack, which was similarly "influenced" by the same Mory Kante tracks. Tamma Tamma was remade for Badrinath Ki Dulhania decades later.

Armaan: Ramba Ho Ho Ho

On the Binaca Geetmala yearly list of 1981, Bappi Lahiri's Bollywood disco song "Ramba Ho Ho Ho Samba Ho Ho Ho Ho" was ranked #21. The song made Usha Uthup one of the most promising pop singers.

'Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi,' 'Dil Mein Ho Tum,' 'Tune Maari Entiryaan,' 'Bhankas,' are some of the songs that 'Disco King' Bappi Da had in his repertoire.