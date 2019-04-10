Bengaluru, the Garden City of India, was often preferred by multi-national companies and the IT industry to set up their base in the country. However, a lot has changed in the last two decades as the lush green cover and the pleasant weather are now a thing of the past.

To an extent, overpopulation and careless intervention of the people have destroyed this beautiful garden city, as it was once known. From air to water everything has been polluted since Bangalore became Bengaluru.

The water crisis in Bengaluru is not a myth anymore as most areas surrounding the city is facing it. All the major lakes in the city including Bellandur, Varathur and Hebbal are heavily polluted and some are also on fire and froth due to the toxic wastes that are released into it. It all dates back to the city's beautiful past when the green belt in the capital state of Karnataka was still visible and it was not the concrete jungle that it is now.

According to the reports, nearly 9 million people used to live in Silicon Valley, which has now shot up to 11 million in 2018. There was a drastic increase in the population and with this comes more demands for the supplies, which at a point of time the city was unable to bear.

Its cosmopolitan charm has faded now due to the rise in mercury levels making it unbearable to go out during the daytime making it less of the tropical savannah climate it once was. Due to this climatic change water in the area, water has dried up and the residents mostly depend on water tankers for their daily needs mostly in the peripheral areas.

According to a BBC report, Bangalore water supply and sewerage board (BWSSB), the agency that provides drinking water and manages the city's sewage system, acknowledges that in 2014, a survey predicted Bangalore was on the verge of running out of the water. But it was saved due to the quick measures taken up by the government by deciding to divert an additional 10 thousand million cubic feet of water from the river Cauvery to Bengaluru for its drinking water needs. Cauvery is the primary source of water for the city.

Air quality is another risk factor in Bengaluru due to the heavy pollution by the factories and vehicles which are increasing day by day. The city is tackling hard with air pollution as the quality of air is declining rapidly and vehicular emission is one of the key factors to this.

On April 2019, 15 air quality sensors were deployed in several areas of the city to measure the air quality index and to study the risk of exposure to this. The sensors were installed at Brigade Road, Mathikere, MS Ramaiah City, St John's Research Institute in Koramangala, Bannerghatta Road, BBMP head office near Hudson Circle, Indiranagar, Doddakannelli, Ulsoor, Doddanekkundi, Spring Field Society near Sarjapur, Banashankari , JC Road, NR Colony near Basavanagudi and at Srirampura Referral Hospital, reports TOI.

Another major factor that has affected the city is its unplanned development and governance due to which it has grown far beyond its capacity. Roads in Bengaluru have worsened over the years and the people lacks lane discipline and rarely follows any traffic rules. From jumping signals to riding on footpaths you get to see every action sequence on the Bengalurean roads.

Deforestation has vastly affected the city. Once a green coverage that attracted the flock to its womb has now been totally barren. In the name of development, many trees and natural habitats were destroyed by the governing bodies itself leading to its gradual death. During the 80s when the land mafia had emerged in the city, the focus was shifted to real estate and the land was converted into concrete structures to attract businesses and MNC's.

Well, to talk about the issues on Bengaluru is never ending, unless the governing bodies decide to act upon the issues rather than polishing their political image with their starched kurtas and fake promises.