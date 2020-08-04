Director Anand Tiwari's web series Bandish Bandits starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Bandish Bandits is a romance drama, which has been written and directed by Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot fame. Amritpal Singh Bindra has produced the web series under his banner. The 10-episode web series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 4.

Bandish Bandits story: The web series revolves around Indian classical singer Radhe and pop star Tamanna. Despite having contrasting personalities, the two collaborate professionally and set out together on a journey of self-discovery. The rest of the story is about the conflicts that arise from their union.

Analysis: Bandish Bandits is about relationship dynamics, art vs exhibitionism, and mediocrity vs genius among other things. With its top-notch writing, this web series is a great tribute to Indian classical music. It has brilliant performances by all the actors, which are highlights of the web series. It has brilliant production values and music is the biggest attraction on the technical front, say the audiences.

Bandish Bandits review: We bring you some audiences reactions to the web series shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see their tweet reviews:

#BandishBandits Rating- 4/5 UNIQUE & MAGNIFICENT. All episodes are decorated with beautiful classical & Fusion music, top notch writing, FANTASTIC performances & heartwarming emotions.Great TRIBUTE to shastriya sangeet. You cant afford to miss this .#BandishBanditsReview Every actor shines ,embodies tremendous depth in their acts. Nasiruddin shah & @atul_kulkarni proved why they are considered one of the best actors in India , leads- ritwik & shreya will surprise audience with their nuanced performances, seebha chaddha & Kunal kapoor are FAB.

In nutshell #BandishBandits is simply superb! A bit disappointed wid promotion team though. They shd hav worked more on its branding. With promos it looks like some millennial shit bt after watching all the 10 epi. in one go, I can guarantee you won't dare to skip a single frame.

Just finished binge watching all 10 episodes One word: Awesome The performances The music Top Notch #BandishBandits @PrimeVideoIN

Bandish Bandits review: Absolutely amazing!! Every episode was satisfying and had great music. The chemistry between 2 leads is so refreshing. A must watch for those who likes classic Indian music and some romance ;) My Rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 #BandishBandits @PrimeVideoIN

#BandishBandits: The best 1st episode I've seen in an Indian web series since Sacred Games. Had become sick of the endless cow belt crime shows, urban gangland sagas, and TVF-style comedies of manners. This show brings respite. Hope the rest of the nine episodes are as good. That Shuddhikaran was metal AF! #TalkLikeTamanna #BandishBandits Shout out to black magic woman in Ep 3. Radhe, don't fight this. #BandishBandits Why is Tamanna acting out so much wrt Radhe's wedding? When did she fall in love? I think the series is going downhill now. It's taking on too much stress, with all this gharana duel and everything. #BandishBandits

