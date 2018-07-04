Bajaj Auto launched the V15 in March 2016. The 150cc motorcycle, as the company claims, uses metal of the dismantled INS Vikrant — India's first aircraft carrier — in the fuel tank. The motorcycle was well received by the customers and the company launched V12 in November same year with a 125cc engine and similar design of V15. The sales of both V models were strong in the months after but emerging reports indicate there aren't many takers for the V12 now.

A report in Bikewale claims the sales of Bajaj V12 has been suspended and dealers across the country have stopped taking orders for the younger V variant. The V12's sales have been consistently on a decline and now it manages only around 1,000 monthly sales. Bajaj Auto's another 125cc bike the Discover 125, on the other hand, averages over 6000 units a month. The considerable drop in sales may have prompted Bajaj to halt the sales for the time being.

Having said that, it too early to rule out the V12 from the market. A few months ago, Bajaj stopped sales of the Pulsar 135 LS when sales nosedive. However, the youngest Pulsar member returned in a new avatar and a competitive price tag. Bajaj Auto may opt similar action for the V12 as well.

Bajaj V12 is powered by a 124.6cc single cylinder DTS-i engine that develops 10bhp at 8000rpm and 11Nm of torque at 5500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. It measures 2,040 mm in length, 785 mm in width, 1,066 mm in height and has a ground clearance of 165 mm. while the 240 mm disc does the duty at the front, the rear gets a 130mm brake. It features spoke alloy wheels and runs on slimmer 100/90 tyres at the rear.

Bajaj

In May 2017, Bajaj Auto launched disc brake equipped version of the V12. The drum brake version now costs Rs 58,522 while the disc-brake version is retailed at Rs 65,434 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj V12 goes up against the likes of the Honda Shine and Hero Glamour.

Source: Bikewale