Aryan Khan's directorial debut - The Bads of Bollywood - is finally here! Ever since its announcement on Netflix, audience had been waiting with bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan's son to showcase his directing skills. And the reactions from critics and social media reviewers does hint at Aryan being ready to take on the legacy.

It stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Anyaa Singh are the other stars in the series. Aryan Khan has not just directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood but also written the screenplay for it. Humour, wit, dark sarcasm, emotion, thrill, action and spoof; the seven-episode series has it all.

Social media reactions

While some complained of the plot getting weaker in the middle, towards the end it did pick up pace and how! And Aryan Khan had kept the best plot twist and surprise for the end. Let's take a look at what social media has to say about the series.

"Actor so goated that everyone hated him. "Duty free is for servants" #TheBadsOfBollywood," wrote a user.

"Aryan Khan has utilized Bobby Deol the actor. Not used for just any random kicks and punches only. I was in awe how good Bobby Deol was. No wonder he was in full praise of Aryan Khan," another user wrote.

"How did Aryan Khan even manage to get a Sameer Wankhede lookalike. This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times #TheBadsOfBollywood," a social media user commented.

The biggest plot twist of the entire series didn’t see that coming ???#TheBadsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/GqYJhlXmp7 — Savage (@Meme_Canteen) September 19, 2025

"Aryan is a graduate from Farah Khan school of humor and sarcasm. Laughing my ass off with this one. #TheBadsOfBollywood," another social media user commented.

"For the role of intimacy coach they got the best in the business LORD EMRAAN HASHMI #TheBadsOfBollywood," read a comment.

"The series shows some sides of Bollywood, but nothing new that people don't already know. It is based on Bollywood, but tells its own story. The show is good in parts, and all the actors have done a great job. Overall, it's a nice," another comment read.

"It was just awesome. The twists were really really unexpected and the last big twist was just ohhhhhhhh. The direction looks like it's not #AryanKhan's debut. It was very unexpected," a fan wrote.

The Meta Reference of K3G in #TheBadsOfBollywood ?pic.twitter.com/qiRWnNJrLp — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) September 19, 2025

"#TheBadsOfBollywood is too good. It keeps you glued and it is entertaining. The actual stars have been shown in their true light. #AryanKhan's handling is Gen Z style. The film industry has been ripped. Climax was out of syllabus," another fan commented.

However, there were few who weren't that impressed. "Hyped like the next big thing, but honestly? So much style, zero soul. Feels like Luck By Chance + Once upon a time in mumbai + every underworld cliché stitched together & sold as "new." Spoiler: it's not," a user wrote.

"It's like someone took all the backstage scandals, nepotism jokes, and cameos, threw them in a blender then forgot to hit 'smoothie' mode. Still, I couldn't stop sipping," wrote another critic.