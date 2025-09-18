The premiere of Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' saw many big names turning up to cheer up the star kid. From Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, celebs attended the event to celebrate the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son. While there were many expected names, we also found some unexpected guests.

Samay's t-shirt

And one such guest was Samay Raina! Fresh out of the India's Got Latent controversy, Samay made heads turn not just with his presence. But also with the witty caption on his t-shirt. Samay wore a plain black t-shirt with the caption "Say No To Cruise" written on it. Needless to say, people were quick to relate it to Aryan Khan's wrongful involvement in the rave party raid on a cruise.

Social media reactions

Soon, Samay's look started trending on social media, with people praising him.

"No filter Samay," wrote a user.

"Peak Samay humour," another user wrote.

"Only Samay could have dared to do this," a social media user commented.

"PR gimmick or real dig?" asked another social media user.

Aryan Khan has not just directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood but also written the screenplay for it. The show hit Netflix on September 18. It stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Anyaa Singh are the other stars in the series. Karan Johar, who has a special appearance in the series, penned an emotional note for Aryan.

Karan Johar pens note

"Shine on, son!!! Tonight is your big night... when your family, friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out (your father made that a national gesture) ... you treaded a path that many never believed you would ... the daunting task of being behind the camera... of being a story teller and the captain of its execution... have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted," he wrote.

"You have an individual style of telling your story and I can't wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood ... I am so, so proud of you and love you so much!!! (also, thanks for giving me a part in the show. I was secretly dying for you to ask me) .... Series toh ban gayi beta...Picture abhi baaki hai!!!!!" his post further read.