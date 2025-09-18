Call it Shah Rukh Khan's star power or goodwill that brought the biggest names under one roof for Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' screening. The star-studded night had the who's who of the industry to witness Aryan Khan's directorial debut—The Ba***ds Of Bollywood—to be released on Netflix. From Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Ranbir, Alia, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani, the crème de la crème marked their attendance at the do.

Even Akash Ambani turned up for the event with the two ladies of the house – Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Shloka and Akash looked color coordinated, but it was Radhika who stole the show with her red outfit. Radhika radiated glow and dazzled everyone with her smile as she posed for the paps. Even though Anant Ambani didn't attend the event, Akash made sure that Radhika didn't feel left out.

Akash makes Radhika comfortable

From holding her hand, escorting her for the photo-ops to posing with her, Akash made sure the Ambani bahus were comfortable. However, as he held Radhika and Shloka by their waists and posed for the shutterbugs, social media had many opinions on it.

Social media reactions

"Omg, I always loved Akash Ambani and his wife chemistry but this holding Radhika's hand is so cringe," wrote a user.

"Fine to keep hand on your wife's waist but on younger brother's wife's waist," asked another user.

"Why the hell he is holding both of her and radhika more! I don't like this," read a comment.

"She is always with others apart from her husband," another comment read.

"First few seconds of vid notice when Shloka sees them holding hands and how her face gets serious. Looks like she said "chor de.." Anyone good at lip reading?" a social media user asked.

"At first, his wife was demoralized when she saw Radhika holding his hand. Even her facial expression is clear. He is your brother-in-law, not your husband, Radhika. Protect your dignity," another social media user commented.

Trust social media to read too much into a situation, and that's exactly what they did here. Aryan Khan's directorial debut—'TheBas***ds of Bollywood'—will land on Netflix on September 19.