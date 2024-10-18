Akash Ambani refuses to eat cake as Radhika Merchant celebrated her birthday with Orry, Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and family

Newlywed Radhika Merchant turned a year older on October 16, 2024. Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends at her mansion Antilia. Radhika's B-town pals attended her birthday bash. Inside pictures and videos from the bash were shared by Orry.

Orry also shared a video of Radhika Merchant, wherein she can be seen cutting her birthday cake surrounded by family and loved ones. Her husband Anant Ambani and in-laws Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also seen in the video.

Orry recreated his iconic pose with Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends from his industry.

Akash Ambani refuses to eat cake as Radhika Merchant celebrated her birthday with Orry, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and family

A video shows Radhika Merchant feeding her birthday cake to Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and her family members. However, when she turned to Akash Ambani he refused to eat the cake.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Panday, Shikhar Pahariya, and others took to social media and wished Radhika on her birthday.

While Ananya and Priyanka dropped gorgeous images of the birthday girl, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, posted an unseen image from a couple of years ago.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted three lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and a luxurious cruise shift before tying the knot at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. At the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, they invited international singer Rihanna to perform and entertain the guests.

Several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, and others, attended their wedding.