Last week, celebs walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week. From Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar among others, walked the ramp for designers and brands.

However, netizens weren't impressed with celebs walking the ramp at LFW this time.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen walked the runway in a silver sari and strapless bustier blouse by Rashi Khanna. She looked stunning and slayed on the ramp, she also clapped for herself.

But netizens were left unimpressed with Sushmita's make-up. They even called out the actor for going under the knife for ruining her natural beauty.

Some social media users even called Sushmita Sen resembling Rakhi Sawant post her surgeries.

Apart from Sushmita, Shraddha Kapoor also walked the runway as she looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga set styled with diamond accessories for KALKI. She paired her elegant outfit with a bralette blouse and flaunted her midriff.

Social media users didn't seem to be impressed with her walk and called her runway walk 'manly'.

Others who walked the ramp were Ananya Pandey. Aditi Rao Hydari, Karisma Kapoor, Sangeeta Bijlani, among others.

Manushi Chhillar's sage green and pink ensemble by Rishi & Vibhuti was a statement choice, with floral applique work on the skirt, bralette and wrist cuffs.

Tara Sutaria looked like a vision in pink. Dia Mirza looked regal in a Samant Chauhan velvet wine gown with crisp collars and a plunging neckline. Aditi Rao Hydari wore a structured blue Tarun Tahiliani ensemble with a black corset frame. Karisma Kapoor wore a golden lehenga set, with a dupatta tied around one shoulder.

Ananya donned a black lehenga with gold embellishments and digital red roses printed all over. She paired the skirt with a bralette and matching black cape, as a gold wristwatch.