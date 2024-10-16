Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of 'Animal' and is also shooting for a mythological drama 'Ramayana' opposite Sai Pallavi. And now, it has been recently reported that Ranbir will take the YRF legacy forward as the lead star of 'Dhoom 4'?

Several reports have claimed that Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite him.

A post on reddit claims that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to play Ranbir's co-star.

Fans have taken to social media and shared that 'Stree''s success made them do it.

A user said, "Ranbir-Shraddha can be a hit pairing for YRF."

Another said, "Shraddha and Ranbir are the best pair."

On the other hand, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos of Ranbir's new look on social media. The actor's new hairdo has sparked curiosity among fans. A section of netizens think that Ranbir's new look is for Dhoom 4. However, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding Dhoom 4.

Will Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra be part of Dhoom 4?

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra might not be returning to catch the thief this time. Aditya will sign established actors from the younger generation to play the cops on the chase. The director will be finalized by mid-2025, as the filmmaker plans to start filming in early 2026. By then, Ranbir will have completed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan'. Incidentally, this will mark the actor's 25th full-fledged feature.