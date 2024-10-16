On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, that is on Friday, October 11, movie-goers were in for a treat as two films were released on Friday. One is Jigra which is the maiden production of Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri.

However, ever since Jigra was released, Divya Khosla Kumar who is T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar's wife has been attacking Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt of faking box-office numbers of Jigra,

Divya took to Instagram stories and shared a picture from the empty theatre in Mumbai where Jigra was being screened, She alleged Alia Bhatt and Dharma Productions are faking box-office numbers and calling it a success.

However, the controversy surrounding Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra refuses to die down. Divya Khosla has accused Karan Johar of plagiarism

Divya calls Alia Bhatt's Jigra copy of Savi

Divya Khosla Kumar claims Jigra resembles her own film Savi, which was released earlier this year, According to Khosla, Jigra worked due to the star power of Alia Bhatt and the clout of Karan Johar, but her film Savi failed miserably.

Speaking about this issue, Divya said, "Both films ( Jigra and Savi) share the same story, but my film went into production first. Savi was co-produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's uncle, adding another layer of controversy to the conflict."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya said, "Today, when I speak up, Mr Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices? If this happens to me, what about those new to the industry? No one is a king here, and I won't be treated like a subject."

"I am already well known," claimed Divya.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, Divya said, "Alia doesn't need to resort to such tactics; she's already well-established. But true heroism is in speaking against wrongdoing. Let the audience decide based on merit, not money and power."

Jigra copy of Savi: Here's where you can watch Divya Khosla Kumar's Savi on OTT

Talking about manipulating box office numbers, Divya said, "I saw an empty theatre, yet Jigra's opening figures were inflated. That needs serious correction." She further claimed, "We are creative people, we are not in a share market, and by giving fake box office numbers, certain media persons also highlight bad films. These people decide which film will be declared a hit as tickets are bought and fake collections are announced."

Here's where you can watch Savi on OTT

Savi is streaming on Netflix.

About Savi

Savi is a 2024 suspense thriller film about a woman who plots to break her husband out of prison after he's arrested for his boss's murder. The movie stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Harshvardhan Rane, and Anil Kapoor. It was directed by Abhinay Deo.