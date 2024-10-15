Before every film, several ads are played, and movie-goers must have often watched Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's no-smoking ad. The famous ad is also known as 'Fu Fu Nandu ad' wherein, Akshay Kumar tells a man that herogiri is buying sanitary pads and not smoking. The ad has received mixed responses. However, after six years, Akshay Kumar's no-smoking ad has been pulled down by CBFC.

CBFC stops Akshay Kumar's anti-smoking ad

A report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the ad has been missing for over a month. As per the report, a new ad — which shows the positive impact of quitting tobacco is played instead.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that last month, a decision was taken to discontinue Akshay Kumar's anti-smoking ad by CBFC.

The ad was not played before the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video as well.

A multiplex official told the platform that people will miss the ad. "It was my favourite anti-smoking ad as it gave out an important message without any disturbing visuals. It also used to be amusing to see moviegoers repeating the dialogue from the ad. After all, they were watching the ad for 6 years. The moviegoers had memorized all its lines! I am sure I am and many other moviegoers will surely miss the ad."

About the ad

The ad features Akshay Kumar and Ajay Singh Pal, who played Nandu. Akshay also starred in a film named Pad Man that drew focus on women's hygiene and menstrual issues.