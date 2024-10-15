Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt, who is vocal about day-to-day happenings and often takes to social media to share what she feels about the same, took to social media and slammed a group of people for singing 'Jai Shri Ram' in a metro.

It so happened that, a video of a group of people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and singing Garba songs inside a Mumbai metro that went viral irked Pooja.

Pooja Bhatt took to X (formerly Twitter), calling the celebration a 'misuse of public space,' stating it shouldn't be allowed. Pooja Bhatt's remarks sparked backlash, with many pointing out that the group had booked the metro coach in advance, and wasn't disturbing anyone else.

The tweet, which had the video embedded, read, "This, truly, is what Hindutva Pop music has been designed for – the easy appeal that it creates among various classes, across the rural & urban. Well-heeled, upper-class youngsters, see no problem in singing this in a metro. H-Pop is everywhere."

How is this permissible in a public space? Doesn’t matter if it is Hindutva pop,Christmas carols,Bollywood blockbusters or anything in between. Public spaces cannot be misused in this manner. How and why are the authorities permitting this? Yeah,now bring on the abuse. https://t.co/YmS48A9gL7 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 13, 2024

Pooja Bhatt quoted the tweet and wrote, "How is this permissible in a public space? Doesn't matter if it is Hindutva pop, Christmas carols, Bollywood blockbusters, or anything in between. Public spaces cannot be misused in this manner. How and why are the authorities permitting this? Yeah, now bring on the abuse."

Work Front

Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She will now be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Big Girls Don't Cry. Pooja Bhatt will be playing the role of a school principal in the series. Besides Pooja Bhatt, the series also features Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Akshita Sood, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.