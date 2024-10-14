After the debacle of Dusshera releases Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, all eyes are on Diwali releases. Movie-goers are in for a treat as Diwali weekend will see two releases of big-budget films clashing at the box office. One is Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The other is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri.

On Saturday evening, the Singham team performed the grand Ravan Dahan amid a massive crowd and fanfare at New Delhi's famed Lav Kush Ramlila on the occasion of Dussehra, 12th October. Surrounded by thousands of cheering fans, the team of Singham Again - Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan set the effigy of Ravan ablaze.

Singham Again trailer was showcased on the ground, and the crowd cheered and hooted seeing the trio on-screen. This event occurred at the capital city's iconic venue, Lal Quila Maidan, the world's largest Ramlila ground.

The Singham Again team also extended heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for their warm welcome and an unforgettable Dussehra experience.

Kareena, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were present at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela, they also posed with bow and arrow and also held Hanuman's gada, which is a mace-like weapon of the Hindu god Hanuman.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Kareena Kapoor's firing at Ravana's effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela.

A user said, " She looks old and out of place."

Another said, "She thinks she is Goddess Sita."

The third one said, "She isn't able to carry the outfit."

While some compared her outfit to Madhuri Dixit's costume that she wore in the film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.

Take a look:

Both are much-loved film franchises that will be releasing on November 1, 2024.