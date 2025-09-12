Acting, direction, dubbing, and now singing; is there anything that Aryan Khan can't do? Well, it seems not! The first track from Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is here, and it is the collaboration of the year!

Aryan Khan has teamed up with Diljit Dosanjh for the track - 'Tenu Ki Pata'. The two-minute and thirty-four-second-long track has been released by T-Series, and social media has gone berserk seeing Aryan and Diljit pair up.

SRK thanks Diljit Dosanjh

Not just that, the video features legends Manoj Pahwa and Badshah. "A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji....you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn't trouble u too much. Love u. #TenuKiPata out now! Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix," Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share the song's teaser.

In the video, Aryan can be seen vibing to Diljit singing the track. In another segment in the video, Aryan and Diljit are on a video call with Shah Rukh Khan who says, "Ab Aryan famous ho jayega."

Lakshya and Sahher Bambba are the lead stars in the film. But, it also boasts of a stellar star cast including - Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa.

Ever since the song landed, social media has been elated with the unexpected collab.

"This collab is feeding our serotonin levels for real," MissMalini wrote.

"The son is working hard with all his heart and the elders themselves are supporting him, we all will also support him, this child will definitely be successful," read a comment.

"Such cameos, such big names, such star cast; shows the power of SRK," another comment read.

The series also has cameos from some of the biggest names of the industry like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, and Ranveer Singh. Aryan's debut directorial has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.