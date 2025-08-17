The wait is finally over, the first look of Aryan Khan's much-awaited web series. The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has dropped on Netflix India. Making his grand directorial debut, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is stepping into the limelight with this ambitious project.

The teaser features Aryan's voiceover and narration, along with a special cameo by SRK himself. What instantly grabs attention is Aryan's uncanny resemblance to his father, not just in looks, but also in voice and screen presence.

The first look opens with the iconic violin tune from Shah Rukh's Mohabbatein. Aryan begins the narration with, "Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe woh marti thi" (There was a crazy girl, who was head over heels for this boy). Romantic visuals of the show's leads, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, follow — but just as the viewer settles into the love story, Aryan flips the script, revealing that the series is as much about action and chaos as it is about romance. Soon, we see glimpses of fights, broken noses, glitz, and glamour.

In the teaser, Aryan declares: "Bollywood jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wahi karunga. Bohot saara pyaar... aur thoda sa vaar." (Bollywood — the industry you have loved and attacked for years, I will do the same. Lots of love... and a little attack.)

The contrast is striking: while Khan Sr. became synonymous with pyaar (love), Khan Jr. promises a dose of vaar (attack), complete with action-packed drama.

Netizens found striking similarities between SRK and Aryan, and many lauded Aryan's directorial skills.

Let's take a look at some of the comments.

A user wrote, "i genuinely thought it was Shahrukh doing the voiceover. CRAZYY HOW THEIR VOICES R SOOO SIMILAR.."

Another wrote, "His voice also is similar to SRK , i thought SRK was doing dub for whole time.."

The third one said, "And he has got the confidence as well. I wish someday he would give a shot to acting. Also, those eyes my heart skipped a beat there."

The fourth one said, "The way he smiled is exactly how Shah Rukh smiles."

The fifth one mentioned, "Dude is handsome... probably the best looking nepo kid from the current lot.."

Doting daddy SRK shared the series's trailer on his Twitter and wrote, "Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya....yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo.....kyunki.... The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20."

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan. Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan serve as co-creators and writers. Alongside Sahher Bambba and Lakshya, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.