Of late, Bipasha Basu has been making headlines and taking over Instagram feeds ever since actor Mrunal Thakur body-shamed her during an old interview with Arijit Taneja from her Kumkum Bhagya days. In the resurfaced clip, Mrunal referred to herself as "better than Bipasha," a comment that created an uproar on social media. Many celebrities slammed Mrunal, while a few supported her after she issued an apology.

Bipasha, who did not address the issue directly, took to Instagram and reshared several reels and stories from fans who came out in her support. Amid the buzz, she also shared a throwback clip featuring football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo's viral clip

For the unversed, Bipasha and Cristiano had met back in 2007 at the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal. In the video, Bipasha, representing Bollywood, is seen wearing a pink ethnic outfit adorned with intricate embellishments, while Ronaldo sports a sleek black suit. The two presented an award together on stage, marking their first joint appearance and delighting the audience.

The clip was captioned, "That iconic stage moment: Bipasha Basu with Ronaldo."

The resurfaced video of Bipasha with Ronaldo sparked nostalgic excitement among fans, with many calling it one of the most memorable celebrity moments of the 2000s.

Fans React to Bipasha and Ronaldo's iconic stage moment

One user wrote, "Bip...aaa...sha... Bipasha. The lady who had the potential to make Ronaldo our national jiju."

Another added, "Nick Jonas is our national jiju, but had things gone right, Bipasha and Ronaldo would have been married."

Let's take a look at Bipasha's past affairs that grabbed headlines.

About Bipasha and Ronaldo's link-up rumours

Not many know that, after the event, the two reportedly attended a party together. Photos from the night showed them chatting, laughing, and enjoying each other's company. However, one particular picture sparked controversy; Ronaldo was seen kissing Bipasha. The image drew criticism, with many accusing Bipasha of cheating on her then-boyfriend, John Abraham. At the time, neither Bipasha nor Ronaldo issued a clarification.

Today, both stars are happily settled. Ronaldo is engaged to his longtime partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and they are parents to five children. Bipasha, on the other hand, married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016, and the couple welcomed their daughter in 2022.

Bipasha Basu's past relationships

Before finding love with Karan, Bipasha's personal life often made headlines.

Dino Morea: Bipasha dated her Raaz co-star until 2002.

John Abraham: After Dino, Bipasha and John were considered Bollywood's "hottest couple," dating for nearly a decade before breaking up in 2011. Reports suggested differing views on marriage led to their split.

Rana Daggubati: The two reportedly got close while working on Dum Maaro Dum (2011), but their relationship was short-lived.

Saif Ali Khan: While filming Race 2 (2013), rumours of an off-screen spark surfaced, but they fizzled out quickly.

Eventually, Bipasha found her forever partner in Karan Singh Grover, whom she fondly calls her "monkey."

Mrunal Thakur's controversial remark and apology

The controversy surrounding Bipasha reignited when a throwback clip of Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja resurfaced. During the interview, when Arjit mentioned he wanted to marry a strong, muscular woman, Mrunal quipped that he should marry Bipasha, adding, "Listen, I am far better than Bipasha. Okay!"

After facing backlash, Mrunal issued a heartfelt apology on social media, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now."