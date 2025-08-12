Of late, Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines not for her films, but for her personal life. Recently, she has been in the spotlight for her alleged romance, as it is widely reported that she is dating Tamil star Dhanush.

The rumours began when the two were spotted together on multiple occasions, fuelling speculation that something might be brewing between them. It all started when Mrunal was seen holding Dhanush's hand at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere and whispering in his ear. The duo was also spotted attending several parties together, and Mrunal even followed Dhanush's sister on social media, further adding to the rumour mills.

As the relationship rumours are spreading like wildfire, Mrunal decided to address them, laughing them off.

According to a report by Only Kollywood, Mrunal dismissed all dating rumours with Dhanush in a recent interview.

"Dhanush is just a good friend to me," she said.

Mrunal admitted that she is aware of all the media speculations and called them funny.

"I'm aware that a lot of news has been circulating about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it," she added.

Mrunal further clarified that she did not invite Dhanush to the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. "Dhanush attended the event because Ajay Devgn invited him. No one should misunderstand that," she explained.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

For the unversed, Dhanush was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. They both have two children together- Linga and Yatra. Dhanush and Aishwarya parted ways in 2022, after 18 years of marriage.