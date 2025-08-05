Of love, laughter, and happiness ever after! This phrase seems to hold true for South star Dhanush, who has allegedly found love once again after his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Several media reports have been circulating on social media, claiming that he is dating actress Mrunal Thakur.

How did it all begin?

A clip has gone viral showing Mrunal holding Dhanush's hand and whispering in his ear; the duo are seen blushing at each other. The video of Mrunal and Dhanush casually holding hands while engrossed in conversation has raised eyebrows.

As per reports, the video is from the screening of Mrunal's film Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhanush reportedly flew down from Chennai to Mumbai to attend it. This surprised his fans, considering the actor usually refrains from making regular public appearances.

Not just that, Mrunal was also spotted at the wrap-up party of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishq Mein in the city.

Netizens were quick to ship the duo and were of the view that Mrunal and Dhanush could make for a perfect couple.

According to reports, rumours of actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating are indeed true!

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

As per a report in News18, Dhanush and Mrunal met during an event in Hyderabad, as the actress actively works in the South film industry along with Bollywood. Their interaction turned into friendship, and soon, love blossomed between the two.

"Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new, and they have no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and being spotted," the report quoted a source.

"Friends are truly rooting for them, as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts," the source further told News18.