Did you know August 1 is celebrated as National Girlfriends Day? Observed in the US, this day celebrates the special bond you share with the most important women in your life—whether it's your partner, mother, best friend, sister, or even a close colleague.

While there may not be an exclusive day to honor your girlfriend's love in India, Bollywood relationships often play out like a movie. Some stars marry their longtime girlfriends after years of dating, while others experience breakups amidst the whirlwind of showbiz. And then there's Gen Z, the new-age star kids who prefer playing hide-and-seek with their relationships on social media.

On Girlfriends Day, let's take a look at celebs who are either frequently papped with their girlfriends or have tied the knot with their long-term partners.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official in 2022 when they walked in hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan; they got married in 2000 and separated in 2014.

Since going public, Hrithik and Saba have been spotted together at events, movie screenings, and romantic dates. Their social media is also filled with cute, affectionate posts for each other.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Though Janhvi and Shikhar haven't openly confirmed their relationship, they are regularly seen together at events. Janhvi was spotted wearing a necklace with "Shiku," Shikhar's nickname, and has worn custom T-shirts with his pictures on them.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi inadvertently referred to Shikhar as "Shiku" while naming people on her speed dial, along with her father and sister Khushi.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria has been making headlines for her rumored relationship with Veer Pahariya. Reports of their romance began in May this year, shortly after her breakup with Aadar Jain. The buzz grew stronger after Tara commented "Mine" on a photo Veer posted.

The duo made their relationship public during Indian Couture Week 2025, where Tara blew a kiss to Veer from the ramp, and he responded with a flying kiss.

On The Ranveer Show podcast, Tara shared her thoughts on love, saying, "I love love. It's the best feeling ever... Nothing beats love—no career, no experience. And anyone who says otherwise hasn't truly felt it."

Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan

After his debut film, Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has been linked with influencer and actor Shruti Chauhan. Speculation surged after Shruti posted an emotional note on Instagram praising Ahaan's hard work and expressing her love and pride for him.

However, an industry insider dismissed the rumors, stating that Ahaan and Shruti are close friends and that Ahaan sees her as a sister.

Shruti, a lifestyle influencer, has appeared in Gully Boy, the web series Karm Yuddh, and music videos alongside artists like Jubin Nautiyal and Ram Charan.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor is rumored to be dating screenwriter Rahul Mody. While the two have not confirmed their relationship, they've been spotted together at weddings, dates, and casual outings.

Fans noticed Rahul filming Shraddha's dance reel and even spotted his photo as her phone wallpaper. Despite frequent sightings and hints, the couple continues to keep things low-key.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon, who turned 35 on July 27, celebrated her birthday with her sister Nupur Sanon and rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia in London. She shared vacation pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Surrounded by water, love and blessings... P.S. Birthday isn't over till the month ends."

Kriti and Kabir were also spotted at the India vs. England Test finals at Lord's. Though they haven't officially confirmed their relationship, they're often seen at the same events and vacations, fueling dating rumours.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating Malaysian model and actress Chandni Bainz. The couple was first seen holding hands outside a Mumbai restaurant in July 2024. While they haven't confirmed anything, they've been spotted together frequently, adding fuel to the rumours.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his debut with Nadaaniyan and was last seen in Sarzameen. He is rumoured to be dating Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary.

The two have often been spotted together in public, and it's been rumoured that they vacationed in Goa and the Maldives. However, Palak has maintained they are just friends.

Celebrities who married their girlfriends

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

After years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14–15, 2018.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The two began dating in 2018 after working together on Brahmastra. Ranbir confirmed the relationship that same year. They moved in together, got married on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha in 2021 after nearly a decade of dating.